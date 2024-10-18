Delhi Court grants bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

Delhi Court granted bail to AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on Friday in an alleged money laundering case. The Rouse Avenue court cited "delay in trial" and his "long incarceration" as reasons for the decision, reported PTI.

AAP hails this as a victory of truth against BJP's conspiracy. "Satyamev Jayate. Another conspiracy of BJP failed as Satyendra Jain ji, who brought about health revolution in Delhi by building magnificent Mohalla Clinics, got bail from the court. The real face of BJP has been exposed again now in front of the entire country," the AAP said in a post on X.

Former Delhi chief minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal took X to question the charges against Jain. "What was his fault?" he asked. He noted that multiple raids were conducted at Jain's place, but not a single penny was recovered.

"His only fault was that he built Mohalla Clinics and made health services free for the people of Delhi. Modi Ji put him in jail so that Mohalla Clinics could be stopped, thus preventing free treatment for the poor. But God is with us. Welcome back, Satyendra!" he posted on X.

Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in May 2022 and charged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under Sections 13(2) and 13(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, alleging he has held on disproportionate assets between 2015 and 2017.

सत्येंद्र जैन को भी दो साल से ज़्यादा जेल में रहने के बाद बेल मिल गई। इनका कसूर क्या था? इनके यहाँ कई कई बार रेड हुई। एक पैसा भी नहीं मिला।



इनका क़सूर सिर्फ़ इतना था कि इन्होंने मोहल्ला क्लिनिक बनाये और दिल्ली के सभी लोगों का पूरा इलाज मुफ्त कर दिया। मोहल्ला क्लिनिक बंद करने के… https://t.co/ofh5WVlxX0 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 18, 2024

The ED further claims that companies beneficially owned and controlled by Jain received Rs 4.81 crore through accommodation entries from shell companies via a hawala route.