Salman Khan gets new death threat: WhatsApp message demands Rs 5 crore to end feud with Bishnoi

Mumbai: The Mumbai traffic police received a threat message on Thursday, demanding Rs 5 crore from Bollywood actor Salman Khan, officials said on Friday.



"Don't take this lightly. If Salman Khan wants to stay alive and end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, he must pay Rs 5 crore. If the money is not given, his condition will be worse than Baba Siddiqui's," the threat message read.

According to PTI, the Worli police have filed a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for extortion and issuing threats. The message, sent via the police's WhatsApp helpline, contained a demand for Rs 5 crore and threatened the actor's life. Authorities have launched an investigation into the matter.

Salman Khan has previously been the target of death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which had opened fire outside his Bandra residence in April.

In a related development, Navi Mumbai police on Thursday uncovered a plot by the Bishnoi gang to assassinate Khan in June. One of the gang's shooters, identified as Sukhbir Singh from Panipat, Haryana, has been arrested.