Bomb threats continue: 20 Indian flights targeted in a day

New Delhi: In a series of ongoing bomb threats targeting flights across India, more than 20 aircraft received alerts on Sunday. IndiGo, Vistara, Air India and Akasa Air are among the airlines that received bomb threats, including international flights, officials said.

In separate statements, an IndiGo spokesperson said the airline is cognisant of a situation involving flights 6E 58 (Jeddah to Mumbai), 6E 87 (Kozhikode to Dammam), 6E 11 (Delhi to Istanbul), 6E 17 (Mumbai to Istanbul), 6E 133 (Pune to Jodhpur) and 6E 112 operating (Goa to Ahmedabad).

Vistara said it got security threats for six flights - UK 25 (Delhi to Frankfurt), UK 106 (Singapore to Mumbai), UK 146 (Bali to Delhi), UK 116 (Singapore to Delhi), UK 110 (Singapore to Pune) and UK 107 (Mumbai to Singapore). "In line with the protocols, all relevant authorities were immediately notified, and security procedures, as directed by them, are being carried out," a Vistara spokesperson said.

An Akasa Air spokesperson said some of its flights received security alerts on Sunday. "We are following all safety and security procedures in coordination with local authorities," the spokesperson added.

While the sources said that there were threats for at least six Air India flights, there was no immediate comment from the airline. Over 90 commercial aircraft have received bomb threats this week, reported PTI.