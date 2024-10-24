Justice Sanjiv Khanna appointed new CJI, to take oath on Nov 11

New Delhi: The President appointed Justice Sanjiv Khanna as the next Chief Justice of India on Thursday. The second-most senior judge of the Supreme Court, Sanjiv Khanna is the 51st CJI. He will have a tenure of a little over six months and will demit office on May 13, 2025. He will take the oath of office on November 11.

Announcing the appointment in a post on X, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, “In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President, after consultation with Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Judge of the Supreme Court of India as Chief Justice of India with effect from 11th November, 2024.”

The appointment comes days after incumbent CJI D Y Chandrachud wrote to the Union Law Ministry, naming Justice Sanjiv Khanna as his successor. Chandrachud will retire on November 10. He took over as the CJI on November 8, 2022.