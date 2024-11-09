One terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Sopore

Srinagar: One terrorist was killed in a gunfight between security forces and militants in Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, on Saturday. Two to three others remain trapped in the area, reported IANS.

The encounter broke out in the evening in the Rampora locality of Sopore after security forces received specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists. A joint operation was launched by the Army, CRPF, and police, leading to an escalation of the Cordon and Search Operation (CASO).

"Following specific inputs about the presence of terrorists, a joint anti-terror operation was started by the army, the CRPF, and the police. As the layers of CASO were increased, terrorists fired at the surrounding forces, triggering an encounter," an official said. "One terrorist has so far been killed in this operation as the operation continues. Two to three terrorists are reported to be trapped inside the cordon."

Earlier, on Friday, two foreign terrorists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in the Sagipora locality of Sopore. Since the establishment of the elected government in J&K, terrorist activities have escalated, prompting an increase in operations by security forces.

Intelligence agencies report that terror handlers across the border, frustrated by the overwhelming public support for the democratic process, have instructed militants to target civilians.

Terrorists were responsible for the killings of seven civilians on October 20 when they attacked a workers' camp in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal district. On October 24, three soldiers and two civilian porters were killed in an attack on an army vehicle in the Botapathri area of Gulmarg in Baramulla district.

These attacks, which resulted in the deaths of nine civilians and three soldiers, have been widely condemned. Additionally, terrorists launched a grenade attack at the Sunday Market in Srinagar earlier this month, injuring a dozen people.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the attacks, stating that those responsible would "have to pay a huge price." He added, "Every drop of civilian blood that has been shed will be avenged."