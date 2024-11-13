TMC leader shot dead amid West Bengal Assembly bypolls

Trinamool Congress leader and former ward president Ashok Shaw of the Jagatdal area in North 24 Parganas district was shot dead by unidentified miscreants amid ongoing Assembly bypolls on Wednesday. The culprits fired at Shaw multiple rounds and hurled bombs when he was standing in front of a tea stall, only a few 100 metres away from Jagatdal police station, reported PTI.

"Although Shaw was rushed to the nearby Bhatpara State General Hospital, he could not be saved," a senior police officer said. "A few others, who were also injured in the attack, are undergoing treatment in hospital," he added.

Police Commissioner of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, Alok Rajoria, rushed to the spot with a huge police force. "We have started an investigation. Interrogation of the suspects is already on. We haven't found any political connection in this killing", Rajoria told reporters. The murder has sparked protests, with the local people staging demonstrations outside the Jagatdal police station.