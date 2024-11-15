White-category industries exempted from Pollution Control Board clearance

New Delhi: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, has exempted white-category industries from obtaining clearance from the State Pollution Control Board (PCB).

A new notification from the ministry says that such industrial units need not obtain either ‘consent to establish’ or ‘consent to operate’ from the PCB. These consents were earlier mandatory. Industries are categorised into white, green, orange and red based on the air and water pollution they create.

The Central Ministry’s list of white-category industries mentions 39 different types of units, including those assembling cycles, air-conditioners and air-coolers; cotton-wool manufacturing factories; tea blending and packing centres; those making chalk from plaster of Paris; diesel pump serving centres; coir-making units; metal cap manufacturing units and assembling centres of medical equipment.