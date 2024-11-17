Mangaluru (Karnataka): Three women were drowned in a swimming pool at a resort near Ullal beach here on Sunday. The deceased - Nishita M D (21), Parvati S (20), and Keerthana N (21) - were final-year engineering students from Mysuru.

The trio had checked into the ‘Vazco’ resort on November 16 as part of a leisure trip, reported PTI. According to police, Nishita, who did not know how to swim, entered the pool first but soon showed signs of distress. Parvati attempted to rescue her but was unable to stay afloat. Keerthana then jumped in to help but met the same fate, leading to all three drowning.

CCTV footage revealed the women struggling and calling for help, but no one was present to assist. “None of the victims knew swimming. The resort lacked essential safety measures, including lifeguards and life-saving equipment,” said cops.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, who visited the site, confirmed the deaths were due to accidental drowning. He noted serious lapses in the resort's safety protocols, such as the absence of lifeguards and inadequate signage about pool depth. Despite having seven employees on duty, no one responded to the women's cries for help.

Authorities have since sealed the resort and took steps to suspend its trade license and tourism-related permits. Ullal police are investigating the case further.