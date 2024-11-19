The Madras High Court has restrained The Hindu from presenting the Sangita Kalanidhi Award in the name of M S Subbulakshmi to musician T M Krishna on Tuesday. The Court said that the Sangita Kalanidhi Award and cash prize can be granted to TM Krishna but not in the name of M S Subbulakshmi.

A suit filed by the late singer's grandson, Shrinivasan, mentions that the conferment of the award was against her wish and mandate. According to Subbulakshmi's last will and testament, dated October 30, 1997, she specified that no trust, foundation, or memorial of any kind should be made in her name and memory or that any funds/donations be collected for any of the above purposes.

Secondly, as per Shrinivasan, T M Krishna has been making scandalous social media attacks and maligning the late singer's reputation. He alleged that Krishna has constantly trivialized Subbulakshmi's achievements by making it seem as though they were a reward for embracing 'Brahmanism.'

While dismissing an application filed by the Music Academy challenging the suit moved by the grandson, the Court also noted that Shrinivasan had the locus to maintain the suit since he was a beneficiary of Subbulakshmi's will, reported LiveLaw.