Vikram Gowda, a senior Naxal commander, was killed in an encounter during an anti-Naxal operation in Hebri Kabvinale, located in the Sitambailu area of Karkala Taluk, Udupi district of Karnataka.



Gowda had been actively operating in the Sringeri, Narasimharajapura, Karkala, and Udupi regions in recent days. Reports suggest heightened Naxalite activity in these areas, prompting intensified combing operations by anti-Naxal forces.