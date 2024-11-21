Speaking at the UK India Business Council's 'UK-India Technology Futures Conference,' Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday stated that India will release a legal framework to ensure data privacy. The framework will encourage free data flow among trusted partners.

Goyal pointed out that it will be important to understand how, in the future, the digital world and sustainability issues will intersect. "A major portion of energy will be consumed by systems that will churn out data and that will have an impact on sustainability issues. There are very few places in the world where there is an interconnected grid in the way that India has," the minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"India and the UK can collaborate on technology in the fields of AI education, telemedicine, climate modelling, precision agriculture and organic chemical, electronic and food industries," he added while seeking investment in technology and innovation.

The minister said that by 2030, India will have a thousand-gigawatt grid connection throughout the country with a healthy mix of traditional and renewable energy, reported PTI.