Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha Result 2024: The much-anticipated Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024 will be announced on Saturday, November 23, as the counting votes begin from 8 am. This election marks a fierce contest between the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led INDIA alliance and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), both vying for control of the 81-member assembly.

The elections were conducted in two phases, with voting on November 13 for 43 constituencies and November 20 for the remaining 38 seats. According to the Election Commission, the polls witnessed a strong voter turnout of 68%, surpassing the 67.04% recorded in 2019.

Of the 81 assembly constituencies, 44 are general seats, while 28 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 9 for Scheduled Castes (SC). Constituencies like Jarmundi, Barhait, and Dumri are considered pivotal, with results likely to influence the balance of power in the state.

Key candidates

Chief Minister Hemant Soren of the JMM, contesting from Barhait, is seeking to retain power under the INDIA bloc, which includes Congress and other regional allies. Meanwhile, the NDA—featuring the BJP, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), and Janata Dal (United)—is determined to wrest control of the state.

Prominent candidates include Babulal Marandi of the BJP from Dhanwar, Rabindra Nath Mahato of the JMM from Nala, and Congress leader Irfan Ansari battling Sita Soren of the JMM in Jamtara. Other key contests include Bebi Devi (Dumri), Hafizul Ansari (Madhupur), and Kalpana Soren (Gande).

Exit polls suggest a possible edge for the BJP-led NDA, hinting at a potential shift in power.

Where to check

Election results will be available on the Election Commission of India's official website at www.eci.gov.in and results.eci.gov.in. With the counting process closely monitored, the results are expected to unfold constituency by constituency throughout the day.

The Jharkhand election results are poised to significantly impact the political landscape, not just in the state but also at the national level, as alliances prepare for the upcoming general elections.