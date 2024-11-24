New Delhi: The BJP, which won a historic victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections along with its Mahayuti allies, also maintained its dominance in the bypolls to 48 Assembly seats in 14 states, as per the results announced on Saturday.

The BJP and its NDA partners swept the bypolls in Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand, while securing the majority of seats in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, reported IANS. They also shared the spoils with the Congress in Madhya Pradesh. However, the party faced setbacks in Karnataka and failed to secure any seats in Kerala, Punjab, and West Bengal.

In Assam, the BJP's Nihar Ranjan Das, Diganta Ghatowal, and Diplu Ranjan Sarmah claimed victories in Dholai, Behlai, and Samaguri, respectively. The United People’s Party, Liberal’s Nirmal Kumar Brahma won Sidli, while the Asom Gana Parishad's Diptimayee Choudhury secured Bongaigaon.

In Bihar, the NDA swept all four seats. BJP candidates Vishal Prashant and Ashok Kumar Singh won Tarari and Ramgarh, while Hindustani Awami Morcha-Secular's Deepa Kumari won Imamganj, and JD(U)'s Manorama Devi triumphed in Belaganj.

Chhattisgarh's Raipur City South and Gujarat's Vav were claimed by BJP’s Sunil Kumar Soni and Thakor Swarupji Sardarji, respectively. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP's Ramakant Bhargava won Bhundi, while the Congress's Mukesh Malhotra secured Vijaypur.

The NDA also maintained its dominance in Meghalaya, with National People's Party's Mehtab Chandee Agitok Sangma winning Gambegre.

In Rajasthan, the BJP won five out of seven seats, with Rajendra Bhamboo (Jhunjhunu), Rewant Ram Danga (Khinwsar), Rajendra Gurjar (Deoli-Uniara), Sukhavant Singh (Ramgarh), and Shanta Amrit Lal Meena (Salumber) emerging victorious. Congress candidate Deen Dayal (Dausa) and Bharat Adivasi Party's Anil Kumar Katara (Chorasi) won the remaining two seats.

In Sikkim, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha swept both seats. Aditya Golay (Tamang) was elected unopposed, while Satish Chandra Rai won Namchi. The BJP also secured the Kedarnath seat in Uttarakhand, with Asha Nautiyal emerging as the winner.

The Congress made significant gains, winning all three seats it contested in Karnataka. Pathan Yasir Ahmed Khan (Shiggaon), C P Yogeeshwara (Channapatna), and E Annapoorna (Sandur) secured victories. In Kerala, its candidates Rahul Mamkootathil (Palakkad) and Priyanka Gandhi (Wayanad) claimed wins.

In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dominated with three wins: Gurdeep Singh Randhawa (Dera Baba Nanak), Ishank Kumar (Chabbewal), and Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon (Gidderbaha). Congress’s Kuldeep Singh Dhillon Kala Dhillon took the Barnala seat. Uttar Pradesh saw the BJP dominate, though the Samajwadi Party (SP) won two seats: Tej Pratap Singh (Karhal) and Naseem Solanki (Sishamau).

In West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress swept six seats: Sangita Roy (Sitai), Jayprakash Toppo (Madarihat), Sanat Dey (Naihati), Sk Rabiul Islam (Haroa), Sujoy Hazra (Medinipur), and Falguni Singhababu (Taldangra).

Meanwhile, the Congress won both Lok Sabha bypolls, retaining Wayanad in Kerala with Priyanka Gandhi making her electoral debut, and securing Maharashtra’s Nanded with Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan.