Sambhal (UP): Three people were killed during clashes between protesters and security personnel on Sunday in Sambhal, as opposition to a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque turned violent.

Protesters attempted to set vehicles on fire and threw stones at the police, who responded with tear gas and batons to disperse the crowd. "Shots were fired by the miscreants, some of which struck our officers. We are investigating the origin of the shots, particularly in the Deepa Sarai area," said an officer.

Tensions had been rising in Sambhal since Tuesday when a local court ordered a survey of the Jama Masjid following a petition claiming that a Harihar temple once stood on the site.

Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh confirmed that three people—Naeem, Bilal, and Nauman—had died. He added that several police officers, including the gunner of the Superintendent of Police, were injured.

Authorities detained ten people, including two women, and launched an investigation. The police also reported that some motorcycles parked on the roadside were set on fire, PTI reported.

Police used tear gas and force in the face of stone pelting by locals on Sunday as tension escalated during the survey of the Mughal-era mosque. Photo: PTI

The individuals involved in the violence will face charges under the National Security Act (NSA), an official stated. The unrest began in the morning when a large group gathered near the mosque and began shouting slogans as the survey team began their work at the Shahi Jama Masjid. District officials said the survey was scheduled for the morning to avoid interfering with the mosque's afternoon prayers.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticised the BJP, accusing the ruling party, government, and administration of orchestrating the violence to distract from electoral malpractice.

According to the local administration, a second survey, conducted by an "Advocate Commissioner" as part of the court-ordered investigation, began around 7 am, and a crowd soon gathered.

"The survey had been proceeding peacefully until a group of people gathered and began raising slogans. When the police attempted to disperse the crowd, some miscreants started throwing stones at the officers," explained the Moradabad divisional commissioner.

The commissioner suggested that those involved in the violence were likely incited by individuals with vested interests seeking to disrupt peace in the area.

Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi stated, "The police used minimal force and tear gas to control the situation." He confirmed that those responsible for the stone-throwing and those who incited it would be identified and action taken.

"We are in the process of filing an FIR. The accused will also be booked under the NSA," added the police officer.

District Magistrate Rajendra Pesia said, "Some miscreants engaged in stone-pelting, but the situation is now under control. Around ten people have been detained in connection with the incident, and they are being questioned."

Uttar Pradesh's police chief, Prashant Kumar, told PTI that the situation in Sambhal was now stable. "We are monitoring everything. All police and civil administration personnel are managing the situation on the ground and patrolling the affected areas. Anti-social elements will be quickly identified, and strict action will be taken against them," said the Director General of Police.

Additional police forces have been deployed near the mosque to maintain order, with officials closely monitoring the developments.

During a press conference in Lucknow, Akhilesh Yadav said, "A serious incident took place in Sambhal. A survey team was deliberately sent in the morning to disrupt discussions about the elections. The aim was to create chaos so that no debate on election issues could occur."

"I don't wish to delve into the legal or procedural details, but the other side wasn't even consulted. This was done deliberately to provoke emotions and avoid discussions about election rigging," he continued.

"The violence in Sambhal was orchestrated by the BJP, the government, and the administration to divert attention from electoral malpractice," the former UP Chief Minister alleged.

On Saturday, the Sambhal district administration imposed bonds of up to Rs 10 lakh on 34 people, fearing a breach of peace.

Subdivisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra confirmed that among those bound down was Mamlukur Rahman Barq, the father of Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rahman Barq.

Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, who filed the petition, explained that the Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) had ordered the creation of an "Advocate Commission" to survey the mosque.

The court required the commission to conduct a videographic and photographic survey and submit a report, Jain said. The petition concerning the mosque named the Central and Uttar Pradesh governments, the mosque committee, and the district magistrate as parties.

Jain and his father Hari Shankar Jain have represented the Hindu side in numerous worship-related cases, including the Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute.

Gopal Sharma, a local lawyer for the Hindu side, stated that his petition referred to historical records such as the "Baburnama" and "Ain-e-Akbari," which confirmed that a Harihar temple had once stood at the location of the Jama Masjid, and that Mughal Emperor Babur had demolished it in 1529.

Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq voiced his objection to the developments, saying, "The Jama Masjid of Sambhal is an ancient and historic site. The Supreme Court had ruled in 1991 that any religious place, regardless of its condition since 1947, must remain as it is."