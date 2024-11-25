Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the opposition on Monday, stating that those rejected by the public 80 to 90 times are attempting to control Parliament through disruption and chaos for their political advantage.

"There should be a healthy debate in the Parliament, but, unfortunately, certain individuals are trying to control Parliament for their own political gains, resorting to disruptions and chaos. Though their tactics ultimately fail, the people watch their behaviour closely and deliver justice when the time comes," Prime Minister Modi said.

Addressing reporters before the commencement of Parliament's Winter Session, the Prime Minister said a handful of people did not succeed in their intentions and that the country's people observed their actions and punished them at an appropriate time.

Modi also said he had been repeatedly urging opposition colleagues that the Parliament should function smoothly.

"But those who have been continuously rejected by the public ignore the words of their colleagues and disrespect their sentiments and that of democracy," he added.

Modi's remarks came days after the BJP-led coalition won the Maharashtra Assembly elections by a landslide, bagging 235 seats and relegating the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi to a distant 49 seats in the 288-member House.

Earlier, the BJP registered a surprise third consecutive victory in the Haryana polls, trouncing the Congress, which was billed as a pre-poll favourite.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on Monday and is scheduled to continue till December 20, reported PTI.