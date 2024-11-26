New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan on Tuesday, marking the beginning of year-long celebrations commemorating 75 years of the adoption of India’s Constitution. The president also released the Maithili and Sanskrit versions of the Constitution.

"Our Constitution is a living and progressive document. Through our Constitution, we have achieved the goals of social justice and inclusive development," she said.

"Law on women reservation has started new era of women empowerment in our democracy," she added. She also recalled the contribution of 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly in framing the Constitution.

The Constituent Assembly first convened in the Central Hall of the old Parliament House on December 9, 1946. While the Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949, it officially came into effect on January 26, 1950, when India became a republic.

The government has planned various events to honour the 75th anniversary. It also released a commemorative 75-rupee-coin and stamp to celebrate the milestone. A new website, constitution75.com, was also launched on Monday to encourage citizen engagement with the legacy of the Constitution.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla initiated the ceremony, calling Parliamentarians the "guardians of democracy." Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, addressing the joint sitting of Parliament, reflected on the Constitution’s enduring legacy.

“Our Constitution has effectively anchored Indian democracy. This is an occasion to reflect on its core values,” he said. Dhankhar also emphasised the importance of restoring the sanctity of democratic institutions through dialogue, debate, and constructive discussions, warning against the use of “disturbance as a strategy” to undermine democracy.

Referring to the Emergency period, Dhankhar remarked, “June 25 is now celebrated annually as a reminder of the darkest period when fundamental rights were suspended.”

Meanwhile, leaders of various opposition parties of the INDIA bloc have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him to allow opposition leaders in both Houses to speak during the Constitution Day celebration function. The signatories to the letter include TR Baalu, Tiruchi Siva, Kanimozhi, Supriya Sule, Raghav Chadha, P Sandosh Kumar, ET Mohammed Bashir, K Radhakrishnan, Ramji Lal Suman, and NK Premachandran.

Floor leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc met on Monday before the start of Parliament's Winter Session. They decided to raise the issue of alleged corruption in the Adani Group and demand a JPC on the matter.

The floor leaders met at the Parliament House office of Congress president and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge. Several opposition members, including Kharge, have given adjournment notices in both Houses on the issue.