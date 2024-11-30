Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra on December 5, reported PTI. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is emerging as the top contender for the chief minister's position.

The ceremony is scheduled for 5 pm at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, as announced by state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Although the official announcement regarding the chief minister is yet to be made, BJP sources suggest that Fadnavis, who has served as chief minister twice and recently as deputy CM in Eknath Shinde’s government, is likely to assume the role.

Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde, who left for his native village Dare in Satara district amidst speculation over his dissatisfaction with the government formation process, has reportedly fallen ill, according to an aide. “He is running a temperature of 105 degrees Fahrenheit,” the aide said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on X, Bawankule reiterated that the swearing-in ceremony will take place at 5 pm at Azad Maidan, with PM Modi in attendance. Earlier in the day, speaking in Pune, NCP chief Ajit Pawar stated, “The chief minister will be from the BJP, while the deputy chief ministers will represent the two allies—our party and the Shiv Sena.” Pawar, who served as deputy CM in the previous government, shared these details about the upcoming alliance structure.

Shiv Sena leader Shambhuraj Desai, addressing Shinde’s health, stated that Shinde has had a cough and cold. "Exertion affected him, so we advised him to take rest," said Desai.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat called for his party to be allocated the home portfolio while claiming that attempts were being made to sideline Shinde. A BJP leader confirmed an upcoming meeting on December 2 to elect the legislature party leader, where Fadnavis is expected to secure the CM position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shinde, who has been chief minister since June 2022, recently participated in a meeting with BJP leader Amit Shah. He stated that the BJP leadership’s decision on the CM post would be acceptable to him.

However, internal disagreements within the Shiv Sena persist, with some leaders opposing Shinde's appointment as deputy CM and others supporting his involvement in the government.

The Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP, won a landslide victory in the assembly elections, securing a clear majority. However, disputes over the CM post delayed government formation. The NCP has indicated its support for Fadnavis as chief minister despite lingering differences within the alliance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major defeat, with Congress, Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP), and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) securing limited seats.

MVA leaders, including Sharad Pawar, have alleged misuse of Electronic Voting Machines in the elections, accusing the ruling alliance of using undue influence on the electoral process.