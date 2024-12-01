New Delhi: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday raised a sharp criticism against the BJP over the liquid attack on him during a rally in Malviya Nagar on November 30. Addressing the media here, the former Delhi Chief Minister accused the central government of plotting the attack against him for raising law and order issues. The BJP has yet to respond to the allegations.

Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal said, "The liquid thrown on me was harmless, but it could have been dangerous. This is the third attack on me in the last 35 days."

The former chief minister also accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of sending the message that complainants, rather than offenders, will face arrest.Kejriwal also criticised the arrest of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, who had earlier filed a complaint about extortion by gangsters.

"Instead of arresting criminals, they are targeting our MLAs," the AAP chief alleged, demanding action against the real offenders to ensure the safety of Delhi's residents.

In a security scare on Saturday, a man splashed some liquid on Kejriwal during his 'padayatra' in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar. According to the police, the accused, identified as Ashok Jha, a serving bus marshal at Delhi Transport Corporation's Khanpur Depot, has been detained.

Sources claimed that Jha (41), during interrogation, said that he was frustrated as he was not getting his salary for the past six months. Jha claimed that during the formation of AAP, he gave a donation to the party, but was upset with its "fake promises", the sources said.

Targeting the BJP, the AAP leader alleged that the BJP was resorting to dishonest means as it fears a third consecutive defeat in the upcoming Delhi assembly polls.

No alliance with Congress in assembly polls

Meanwhile, he ruled out the possibility of an alliance between his party and the Congress for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls.

"There will be no alliance in Delhi," Kejriwal said at a press conference here.

AAP and Congress are part of the opposition INDIA bloc and fought the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi together earlier this year. Both parties drew a blank, with the BJP winning all seats. Both parties failed to reach a seat-sharing agreement ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls in October despite several rounds of talks.