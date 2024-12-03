New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), intensified his criticism of the BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling for his resignation if he was unable to control the "chaotic" law-and-order situation in the national capital. Kejriwal claimed there was widespread disorder and that people were afraid to leave their homes due to the rising crime rates. He made these remarks after meeting the family of a young man who was fatally stabbed outside his home in a Pitampura slum area.

"Two young men were attacked by seven or eight local boys in this area. Manish was stabbed multiple times, and I was told that he died because he couldn't be taken to the hospital in time. The other victim, Himanshu, survived. The police have not recorded his statement as a witness," Kejriwal stated.

"If Amit Shah cannot handle law and order in Delhi and is only concerned with making political trips around the country, then he should resign," said the former Delhi Chief Minister.

He further alleged that the police were intimidating the victims and failing to take action against the perpetrators. No immediate response was provided by the Delhi Police, which is overseen by the Union Home Ministry, PTI reported.

Kejriwal added that the AAP would unite the people and "force" the BJP-led Centre to ensure the safety of Delhi's residents. Claiming that drug abuse, chain snatching, and other crimes were widespread in Delhi, the AAP leader said he had been receiving numerous calls from citizens asking him to visit their areas, which he intended to do in order to raise their concerns.

In response, the BJP accused Kejriwal of creating a law-and-order crisis to distract the public from issues of corruption and the AAP’s failures in governing Delhi over the past decade.