Shambhu: Security forces stopped a group of 101 farmers, who began a foot march to Delhi from the Shambhu border on Friday, shortly after the march was started, using multilayered barricades. Tear gas was deployed when some protestors breached the initial barriers, reported PTI.

Citing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Haryana Police prevented further movement, emphasising a ban on gathering five or more people in Ambala. The farmers, advocating for a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP), have been camping at border points for months.

In a tense standoff, some protestors pushed aside an iron mesh and attempted to remove iron nails embedded in the road. Others carried flags and chanted slogans while water cannons were stationed nearby. As a precautionary measure, Internet and SMS services were suspended in 11 villages in Ambala.

This march, led by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, was the third such attempt since February, with earlier efforts blocked by authorities. The Haryana government also ordered schools to close, anticipating unrest.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher labelled the march participants as 'marjeevras' – someone willing to die for a cause. He condemned the government’s actions, stating that even a peaceful foot march was being unjustly curtailed.

On the same day, farmers marked Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur’s martyrdom while their demands extended beyond MSP, including debt relief, pensions for agricultural workers, and justice for past grievances like the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. SKM leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal continued his hunger strike at the Khanauri border, amplifying the urgency of the ongoing protest.

The farmers’ demands include a rollback of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 amendments, compensation for families of deceased protestors, and a fair resolution to pending cases against them. Authorities, however, maintain that the restrictions are necessary to maintain law and order.