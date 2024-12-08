New Delhi: The group of farmers marching towards Delhi from the Shambhu border on Sunday suspended their protests for the day after suffering injuries from tear gas shelling by the Haryana security personnel.

Farmer leader from Punjab, Sarwan Singh Pandher, said at least eight farmers were injured, and one of them was rushed to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.

"We have called back the 'jatha'," he told media. Pandher added that the farmers would decide their next course of action after meeting their forums - the Samyuka Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. The Ambala police had earlier said the farmers' outfits may march to Delhi only after getting permission from the national capital administration.

A group of 101 farmers marched towards Delhi from the Shambu protest site at the Punjab-Haryana border to press for their demands, including a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Tear gas shells were lobbed at the protesting farmers, and water jets were also used to disperse them after they reached the barricades, reported PTI.