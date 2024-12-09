Chennai: A Kochi-bound SpiceJet with over 100 passengers and crew members made an emergency landing on Monday after a 'technical glitch' was detected mid-air, officials at the airport said.

The aircraft landed safely, and the passengers were deplaned normally, reported PTI. According to airport officials, the flight left for Kochi from here with 117 passengers. The pilot later detected the technical glitch, which caused the flight to return to Chennai and make the emergency landing, they said.

Required safety measures were in place and the aircraft made a safe landing, they added. "On December 9, 2024, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Chennai to Kochi returned to Chennai due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely, and passengers were deplaned normally," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.