New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Manipur government to provide details in a sealed cover regarding the properties that were burned and vandalised amid the ethnic violence.

The top court asked the state government to spell out details of its actions taken against the culprits and the encroachers.

A bench consisting of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar scheduled the plea for hearing during the week starting January 20, reported PTI.

In August last year, the top court had ordered the formation of a committee of three former women high court judges to oversee relief and rehabilitation of victims and compensation to them besides asking former Maharashtra police chief Dattatray Padsalgikar to monitor the probe in criminal cases.

More than 160 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence first broke out in the state on May 3, 2023.