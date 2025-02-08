The Indian National Congress, which ruled the national capital for decades before the rise of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has failed to secure even a single seat in the Delhi Assembly elections. The polls turned into a showcase of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) dominance.



"People voted for change. They were fed up with how things were. My congratulations to all those who have won," Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi said following the Delhi results.

She told reporters that it was evident during party meetings ahead of the elections that people were seeking change.

"For the rest of us, it just means we have to work harder, stay on the ground and be responsive to people's issues," she added.

Priyanka is on a three-day visit to Kerala.

The elections saw a landslide victory for the BJP, with AAP losing significant ground. Its leaders, Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, were defeated in their respective constituencies.

According to the latest trends from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP was leading in 45 of the 70 Assembly seats, while AAP was ahead in 21. As per the ECI website, both the BJP and AAP have won two seats each so far.

