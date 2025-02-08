News@7: BJP returns to power in Delhi after 26 years, AAP suffers major defeat
Top news updates of the day
1.The Delhi Assembly elections marked another big win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), continuing its recent success in state polls. After victories in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Odisha last year, the BJP has now unseated the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national capital with a decisive lead.
2. Crackdown on travel agents in Punjab, Haryana after deportees’ complaint.
3. Fire breaks out at Sabarmati bullet train station construction site in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.
4. Federal judge blocks Elon Musk’s team from accessing sensitive U.S. Treasury Department material.
5. Hamas releases 3 more Israeli hostages for dozens of Palestinian prisoners under Gaza ceasefire.
