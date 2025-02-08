New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) sweeping victory in the 2025 Delhi Assembly election, calling it a triumph for development and good governance.



"Jana Shakti is paramount! Development wins, good governance triumphs. I bow to my dear sisters and brothers of Delhi for this resounding and historic mandate to @BJP4India. We are humbled and honoured to receive these blessings. It is our guarantee that we will leave no stone unturned in developing Delhi, improving the overall quality of life for the people and ensuring that Delhi has a prime role to play in building a Viksit Bharat," Modi said in a post on X.

Jana Shakti is paramount!



Development wins, good governance triumphs.



I bow to my dear sisters and brothers of Delhi for this resounding and historic mandate to @BJP4India. We are humbled and honoured to receive these blessings.



It is our guarantee that we will leave no… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2025

Expressing gratitude to BJP workers, he added, "I am so proud of each and every @BJP4India Karyakarta, who has worked very hard, leading to this outstanding result. We will work even more vigorously and serve the wonderful people of Delhi."



Meanwhile, in a sharp attack on AAP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the people of Delhi had "taught a lesson" to those who failed to deliver on promises.

"PM Modi is in the heart of Delhi. The people have destroyed Kejriwal’s 'sheeshmahal'," Shah posted on X, referring to the controversy over the renovation of the former Chief Minister’s official residence. "Delhi has set an example for those who make false promises," he added.

Minutes before Modi’s post, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal conceded defeat in a brief video statement.

"The results of the Delhi election were declared today... and we accept the people's verdict. The people's decision is paramount. I congratulate the BJP on its victory and hope it lives up to the hopes and expectations of those who have given them a majority," he said.

The BJP has returned to power in Delhi for the first time in over two decades, securing a commanding lead in the 70-member Assembly. According to the latest Election Commission trends, the saffron party is ahead in 45 seats, while AAP is leading in 25.