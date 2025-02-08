New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surged past the halfway mark on Saturday, setting the stage for a resounding victory over the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly elections. With this decisive mandate, the saffron party is poised to return to power in the national capital after more than 26 years.

AAP convenor and two-time chief minister Arvind Kejriwal conceded defeat from the New Delhi constituency, losing to BJP’s Parvesh Verma. Verma, son of former Delhi chief minister Sahib Singh Verma, credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of Delhi for his victory.

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also acknowledged his defeat in Jangpura, congratulating the winning candidate and expressing hope that the new government would prioritize the welfare of the people.

Reacting to the results, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that the "reign of lies" in Delhi had ended and reaffirmed the BJP’s commitment to transforming the city into the world's top capital under Modi’s leadership. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remarked that voters had opted for change, expressing dissatisfaction with the status quo.

Counting votes for Delhi’s 70 assembly constituencies took place under tight security at 19 locations across the city, with a three-tier arrangement involving 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel.

Delhi, which saw a voter turnout of 60.54 per cent in the February 5 polls, has been dominated by the AAP since 2015, when it won 67 seats, followed by 62 in 2020. Meanwhile, the Congress, which ruled the capital from 1998 to 2013, is set to remain without a single seat for the third consecutive election.