Mumbai: Activist Anna Hazare attributed AAP’s poor performance in the Delhi Assembly elections to its liquor policy and focus on money.



"With the liquor policy came money and they drowned in it. AAP’s image was tarnished. People saw that he (Arvind Kejriwal) talks about clean politics but then supports liquor," Hazare, who led the 2011 anti-corruption movement, told reporters.

"AAP lost because it failed to understand the need for selfless service and took the wrong path. Money became its priority, damaging its image and leading to defeat," Hazare said.

#WATCH | On #DelhiElectionResults, social activist Anna Hazare says, "I have been saying it for a long that while contesting the election - the candidate must have a character, good ideas and have no dent on image. But, they (AAP) didn't get that. They got tangled in liquor and… pic.twitter.com/n9StHlOlK9 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025

The Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was founded in 2012 following the anti-corruption movement. However, Kejriwal and Hazare parted ways after the party's formation.

The BJP is set to form a government in Delhi for the first time in over 26 years, with the latest Election Commission trends showing the party leading in 45 of the 70 seats, while AAP is ahead in 25.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have alleged irregularities in the modification of Delhi’s 2021-22 excise policy, with undue favours granted to licence holders. The policy was implemented on November 17, 2021 but scrapped in September 2022 amid corruption allegations.