New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann dismissed Congress's claims of internal dissent in AAP's Punjab unit on Tuesday, asserting that the party remains united and dedicated. His statement came after AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with Punjab ministers and MLAs at Kapurthala House in Delhi, following speculation about internal divisions after AAP’s defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections.



Mann said Kejriwal thanked Punjab leaders for their efforts in Delhi’s election campaign and discussed future strategies for the state. He also addressed Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa’s claim that over 30 AAP MLAs were in touch with his party, saying such statements had been made before without any basis.

“He (Bajwa) should focus on how many MLAs Congress has in Delhi instead of making baseless claims about AAP. Our leaders are dedicated and have no greed,” Mann said.

The chief minister also reaffirmed the AAP government’s commitment to fulfilling poll promises, including its guarantee of Rs 1,000 for women in Punjab, though he did not specify a timeline. He highlighted initiatives such as shutting down 17 toll plazas, providing daily savings of Rs 62 lakh for commuters.

The meeting also addressed the party’s performance in Delhi, with Mann alleging that the BJP used unfair tactics, including distributing gifts, forcing AAP to file repeated complaints with the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, AAP leaders, including Punjab President Aman Arora and MP Malvinder Singh Kang, dismissed speculation about dissent, calling the meeting a routine strategy session.

AAP, which had been in power in Delhi for a decade, suffered a major setback in the February 5 elections, winning only 22 of 70 seats, while the BJP secured 48 to take control of the national capital.