New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced the imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur on Thursday, days after Chief Minister Biren Singh resigned from office.

MHA issued a notification declaring the imposition of central rule, stating that President Droupadi Murmu believes "a situation has arisen in which the government of that state cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution."

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 356 of the Constitution, and of all other powers enabling me in that behalf," the notification read. Additionally, the Manipur Assembly has been put under suspended animation.