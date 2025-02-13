Bengaluru: 'Work from home, not from car', the Bengaluru traffic police posted on social media after a woman was caught using her laptop while driving.

In a video posted on X by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru Traffic North on Wednesday, a woman can be seen balancing her laptop on the wheel while driving. The police tracked the woman and slapped a fine for her reckless behaviour. Along with the video, the police also posted a picture issuing a challan to the woman.

Bengaluru, known as the tech capital of India, is also infamous for choking traffic where commuters including IT professionals find themselves stuck for hours on their way to work. The video shows the woman driving past vehicles along a road where traffic was thin and vehicles were moving smoothly.

"work from home not from car while driving" pic.twitter.com/QhTDoaw83R — DCP Traffic North, Bengaluru (@DCPTrNorthBCP) February 12, 2025

The video sparked strong reactions from social media users. "Pls revoke her license right away if the judgment is not biased. This could be fatal to others as well. If this was in Dubai or any Arab country then what" (sic), a user commented. Meanwhile, some blamed the stressful work culture that Indians are forced to adopt, with the heated debate around seven-day workweek seeking attention in our country. "Horrible Indian work culture", another user said.