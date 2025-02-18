The Supreme Court on Tuesday berated YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia (popularly known as Beer Biceps) for his alleged derogatory comments, saying they “exhibited the perversion in his mind.”

However, the apex court granted interim protection from arrest to in the FIRs registered at Mumbai, Guwahati and Jaipur for the offence of obscenity over his remarks during an episode of the "India's Got Latent" show.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh passed the interim order while issuing notice to the Centre, Maharashtra and Assam on the writ petition filed by Allahabadia against the multiple FIRs. The court also said no further FIR should be registered on the episode.

However, judges minced no words in condemning Allahabadia for the language he used, describing it as "dirty" and "perverted".

"Are you defending the kind of language?" Justice Kant asked Advocate Dr Abhinav Chandrachud, who was representing Allahabadia. "If this is not obscenity, then what is?" The court also said that an earlier judgement which said 'profanity per se would not amount to obscenity' cannot be used 'to say whatever you want'.

"The words which you have used, parents will feel shamed. Sisters and daughters will feel ashamed. Entire society will feel shamed. It shows a perverted mind," Justice Kant opined on Allahabadia's comments.

Allahbadia, one of the most influential podcasters with over 16 million followers across social media platforms, landed in a major controversy over his comment on parents and sex at Samay Raina's comedy show "India's Got Latent" last Monday.

