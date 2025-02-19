The BJP has named Rekha Gupta the Delhi Chief Minister. Parvesh Verma, who defeated AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, will be the deputy CM. The decision was taken at the BJP legislature party meeting, which was held at the party's Delhi unit office on Wednesday evening.

Before the announcement, the names doing the rounds for the new chief minister included former Delhi BJP presidents Vijender Gupta and Satish Upadhyay; and other leaders such as Pawan Sharma, Ashish Sood and Shikha Rai.

The names of Ravinder Indraj Singh, the MLA from Bawana (SC) seat, and Kailash Gangwal, who won the Madipur (SC) seat for the BJP for the first time, were also doing the rounds.

The BJP has come to power after 26 years, defeating the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing for a grand swearing-in ceremony of the new government at Ramleela Ground on Thursday afternoon.

Around 50,000 people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his cabinet colleagues and the chief minister of NDA-ruled states, among other guests, will attend the ceremony.