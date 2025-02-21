Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dismissing the controversy involving the Adani Group as a "personal matter" during an interaction with the US press. Addressing a youth gathering in Lalganj, part of his parliamentary constituency, Gandhi asserted that the issue concerns the nation, not an individual.

Referring to PM Modi’s comments during his recent US visit, where he was asked about discussions with former US President Donald Trump and the Adani controversy, Gandhi said, "Narendra Modi ji, this is not a personal matter. It's a matter concerning the country."

He alleged that Modi refrained from questioning Trump about Adani because the business tycoon was his friend, reported PTI. "A case of corruption and theft is pending against Adani in the US. If Modi truly represented India, he would have raised the issue with Trump, assured an inquiry, and taken appropriate action. But instead, he called it a personal matter," Gandhi added.

During the US visit, Modi defended his stance, stating that India follows the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—considering the world as one family. He emphasised that "individual issues" are not discussed between two world leaders. Trump also did not mention the case.

The controversy dates back to allegations made last year by the US Department of Justice, accusing Adani and his associates of paying over USD 250 million (around Rs 2,100 crore) in bribes to Indian officials for favorable solar power contracts. Prosecutors claimed the Adani Group concealed this from US banks and investors. However, the Adani Group has denied these allegations, calling them baseless.