American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi diverted to Rome after bomb threat
Mail This Article
×
New York: An American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi has been diverted to Rome after receiving a bomb threat.
According to the flight's status on the American Airlines website, the flight is estimated to arrive at the Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport in Fiumicino, Italy, at around 5:30 pm local time.
American Airlines flight AA292 departed New York's JFK International Airport on February 22 and was scheduled to arrive in Delhi.
Italy's ANSA news agency said that the diversion was caused by an "alleged bomb threat".
Inquiries left with American Airlines as well as the Federal Aviation Administration regarding the status of the flight and the reason for diversion were not immediately answered.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.