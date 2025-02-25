12 AAP MLAs, including Atishi, suspended from Delhi Assembly for raising slogans
New Delhi: Delhi Assembly speaker Vijender Gupta expelled 12 AAP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Atishi, for the day from the Delhi Assembly for raising slogans during Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's address on Tuesday.
Among the suspended AAP leaders were Gopal Rai, Veer Singh Dhingan, Mukesh Ahlawat, Chaudhary Zubair Ahmed, Anil Jha, Vishesh Ravi, and Jarnail Singh, PTI reported.
Atishi alleged that the BJP had disrespected BR Ambedkar by removing his portrait from the chief minister's office. "The BJP has shown its true colours by removing Babasaheb Ambedkar's portrait. Does it believe Modi can replace Babasaheb?" she said at a press conference.
