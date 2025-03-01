Four people were electrocuted during a church festival at Enayamputhenthurai in Kanyakumari on Saturday. The deceased were natives of the coastal village. They were identified as Vijayan (48), Manu (42), Justus (38) and Shobhan (38).

Eyewitnesses said that all of them were removing an iron ladder to make way for the ceremonial procession being held as part of the annual festival of St Antony's church. The ladder came into contact with a live wire, and all of them were electrocuted. The incident happened around 6.15 pm. They were taken to the General hospital in Pulirthurai but were declared brought dead. The bodies are currently kept at Kanyakumari Medical College for autopsy.

The church festival at Enayamputhenthurai spans 12 days, and the tragic incident happened at the beginning of the festival, which draws people in large numbers.