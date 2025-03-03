The Union Government informed the Delhi High Court on Monday that an Indian woman from Uttar Pradesh, who was sentenced to death in Abu Dhabi for allegedly murdering a four-month-old child, was executed on February 15.

Shahzadi Khan was awarded the death sentence on July 31, 2023, which was later upheld by the Court of second instance. She was incarcerated at Al Wathba Central Jail. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma apprised Justice Sachin Datta that the execution took place on February 15 and that her last rites would be conducted on March 5.

He further informed the court that arrangements were underway to facilitate the travel of her family members to Abu Dhabi so they could perform the final rites. ''Very unfortunate,'' the court remarked orally after being briefed on the development.

The court subsequently disposed of a petition filed by the woman's father, who had sought a directive to the authorities to inform him of his daughter's current legal status and well-being, reported Live Law. According to the petition, the woman had obtained a visa and travelled to Abu Dhabi in 2022. She was employed as a caregiver for an infant born to a woman residing there.

Following the child’s death, a video recording allegedly surfaced in which she was said to have confessed to the infant’s murder. Her appeal against the death penalty was dismissed by the appellate court on February 28, 2024, confirming the sentence.

The plea mentioned that on February 14, the petitioner had received a phone call from his daughter, during which she informed him of an intra-facility transfer and her impending execution, suggesting that it was likely the final conversation of her life.

Subsequently, the petitioner submitted a formal request to the Union Ministry of External Affairs, seeking clarity on his daughter's legal status and well-being. However, after receiving no response, he moved the petition to obtain information about her condition.