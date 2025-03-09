New Delhi: India on Sunday strongly condemned the vandalism of a Hindu temple in California's Chino Hills by unknown persons, demanding "stringent action" against those involved. The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) on Saturday said that Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Chino Hills faced desecration. 

India also called for adequate security at places of worship in view of the incident."We have seen reports regarding the vandalism at a Hindu temple in Chino Hills, California. We condemn such despicable acts in the strongest terms," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. "We call upon the local law enforcement authorities to take stringent action against those responsible for these acts and also ensure adequate security to places of worship," he added.

