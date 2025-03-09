New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited AIIMS on Sunday to check on the health of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. As reported by PTI, Dhankhar was admitted to the hospital early on Sunday after experiencing uneasiness and chest pain.

Sharing an update on X, Modi wrote, "Went to AIIMS and inquired about the health of Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. I pray for his good health and speedy recovery."

Doctors admitted the 73-year-old vice-president to the critical care unit (CCU) around 2 am on Saturday under the supervision of Dr Rajiv Narang, head of AIIMS' cardiology department. A source confirmed that his condition remains stable, and a team of doctors is closely monitoring his health. Union Health Minister J P Nadda also visited AIIMS to inquire about Dhankhar’s condition.