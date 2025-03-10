Bengaluru: Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya, alias Ranya Rao, who was arrested in a gold smuggling case, was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by a special court for economic offences on Monday. The DRI also arrested one more individual in the case.

The arrested person is the son of a prominent hotelier and was allegedly a partner in gold smuggling involving the actress, who was in DRI custody for three days, reported PTI. The DRI said it seized the gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore from Ranya Rao at Kempegowda International Airport here.

Rao is the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao. The DGP-rank officer is currently serving as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

