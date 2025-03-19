Nagpur: Eight members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal surrendered before Nagpur Police on Wednesday in connection with a case involving religious tensions and an unlawful protest that escalated into violence on Monday. They were later presented in court and granted bail, a senior official confirmed.

The accused include Amol Thakre, Mantri of VHP Nagpur city; Lakhan Kuril, Goraksha Pramukh of Vidarbha Prant; Mukesh Barapatre, Central Nagpur VHP President; Rishabh Arkhel, Co-convenor of Bajrang Dal Vidarbha; Shubham Arkhel, Co-convenor of Bajrang Dal Nagpur City; Sushil Chaurasiya, a VHP worker; Ramacharan Dubey; and Kamal Haryani, Convenor of Bajrang Dal Nagpur City, reported PTI.

Kotwali Police had booked them for allegedly stoking religious tensions through a protest held in Nagpur on Monday, demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Additionally, Ganeshpeth police registered a separate case against Govind Shende, VHP’s Maharashtra and Goa secretary in charge, and others for similar offences. Shende has not yet been arrested.

The eight accused turned themselves in at Kotwali police station in the afternoon before being produced in court. So far, police have filed six FIRs against 1,200 individuals and arrested 54 people in connection with the incident.

Violence erupted in central Nagpur on Monday night as mobs vandalised vehicles, threw petrol bombs and stones at the police, and attacked homes. The violence was reportedly triggered by rumours that a ‘chadar’ with sacred inscriptions was burned during the VHP-led protest against Aurangzeb’s tomb.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed claims that any Quranic verses were set on fire and attributed the violence to deliberate misinformation.

''Only a replica of Aurangzeb’s grave was burnt (during the VHP’s protest). We have verified that no ayat (verses from the Quran) was burnt. But rumours were spread deliberately,'' he said while addressing the legislative assembly.