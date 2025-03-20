New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that acid attack survivors may approach their respective state legal services authority in the event of delays in receiving compensation.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar took note of the submissions of the counsel of Mumbai-based NGO Acid Survivors Sahas Foundation that such survivors were finding it tough to receive compensation from authorities in Maharashtra.

“Just get in touch with the state legal services authorities (SLSAs),” the CJI said, reported PTI. “The victims will be at liberty to approach the state legal services authorities in case of delay in payment of compensation," the bench added.

The SLSAs were further directed to maintain a chart, including details of when the survivors or their family members sought the compensation and the day they received it. The bench said the delay in the disbursal of the compensation to acid attack survivors will be brought to its notice.

Observing that the Centre and 11 states hadn't filed their replies to the petition, the court granted them four weeks and posted the hearing for May 5. The hearing related to a 2023 PIL of the NGO seeking the strict implementation of the court's directions issued in the famous Laxmi v Union of India in 2014.

The order, among other things, said acid attack survivors should receive free treatment in both public and private hospitals and be compensated with a minimum of Rs 3 lakh by the state government concerned for aftercare and rehabilitation costs.

The plea, filed through advocate Shashank Tripathi, underscored the continuing struggles of acid attack survivors despite the court’s efforts to regulate acid sales, punish perpetrators, and provide medical, psychological, and social rehabilitation.

Seeking directions for enhancement of the compensation amount, the plea also sought that the acid attack survivors should be heard by a fast-track court.

Despite the top court’s order mandating an additional Rs 1 lakh compensation along with the Rs 3 lakh minimum compensation under the Victim Compensation Scheme 2016, many survivors hadn't received adequate financial relief, it added.

Several survivors, the plea said, were still awaiting monetary compensation years after their attacks, leaving them financially vulnerable. The plea said despite amendments and schemes being notified, systemic inefficiencies came in the way of benefits for survivors, who were forced to go through complex bureaucratic processes to claim their rights, reported PTI.

Private hospitals continued to demand advance payments before providing emergency care, despite the court’s directions and the high cost of reconstructive surgeries remained a barrier for many survivors, it added.