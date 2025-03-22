New Delhi: Delhi High Court Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya has submitted a report to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna concerning the alleged discovery of cash from Justice Yashwant Varma's official residence, reported PTI.

Justice Upadhyaya had started an internal inquiry regarding the incident, gathering evidence and information. After consulting with all relevant authorities, including the fire department and police, he submitted his report to the CJI on Friday. The apex court collegium will look into the report and may initiate further action.

The fire and rescue services found a huge stash of cash at Justice Varma's Lutyens' Delhi residence after receiving a call from his relatives that the house was on fire on March 14.

In a statement on Friday, the Supreme Court said the Delhi High Court chief justice had initiated an in-house inquiry against Justice Varma; separately, there was a proposal to transfer the judge to the Allahabad High Court. "Misinformation and rumours are being spread with regard to the incident at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma," the statement said.

Upon receiving the information, the apex court said Justice Upadhyaya "commenced the in-house enquiry procedure, collecting evidence and information". Justice Upadhyaya was said to have begun the enquiry prior to a meeting of the apex court collegium on March 20.

The Supreme Court said the proposal for transferring Justice Varma was examined by the apex court collegium comprising the CJI and the four senior judges on March 20 and thereafter, letters were shot off to the consultee judges of the top court and the chief justices of the high courts concerned, besides Justice Varma.

"Responses received will be examined and, thereupon, the collegium will pass a resolution," the court said.

The issue was raised in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, with Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar saying he will find a mechanism for holding a structured discussion on it.

Raising the issue in the morning session, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh sought the chair's response on judicial accountability and reminded him about a pending notice regarding the impeachment of a judge of the Allahabad High Court.