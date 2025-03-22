Chennai: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with his counterparts from Telangana and Punjab, arrived in Chennai on Friday to participate in the first Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting of states on delimitation, hosted by Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK on March 22. Chief Minister M K Stalin described the meeting as the beginning of a movement that would shape the country's future by ensuring fair delimitation.



Apart from Vijayan, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Shiromani Akali Dal working president Balwinder Singh Bhunder, and Indian Union Muslim League Kerala general secretary P M A Salam were among the leaders who gathered for the event. The DMK has reached out to seven states—Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal and Punjab—for this initiative.

Calling it a "historic day for Indian federalism," Stalin extended a warm welcome to the leaders from participating states. He emphasised that the event was not just a meeting but the beginning of a national movement demanding fair representation. Referring to the DMK-led all-party meeting held on March 5, where 58 parties set aside their differences to support a common cause, he said Tamil Nadu’s initiative had now grown into a national movement.

Stalin warned that if Tamil Nadu and other states lost representation in Parliament due to the proposed delimitation, it would undermine federalism, democracy, and fundamental rights. The JAC aims to build awareness and push for a delimitation framework based on the 1971 population for 30 years from 2026.

The BJP has dismissed the meeting as a “delusional drama.” BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai criticised the DMK, pointing to a speech by DMK Minister TM Anbarasan that allegedly insulted northern states. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing the Rajya Sabha, assured that southern states would not lose a single parliamentary seat and accused Stalin of spreading misinformation. He reiterated that Hindi was not in competition with any Indian language but rather a friend to all.

The delimitation issue is the latest flashpoint between the DMK and the BJP-led central government, adding to existing tensions over education policies, alleged Hindi imposition, and financial disputes. The Enforcement Directorate’s recent Rs 1,000 crore TASMAC scam allegations have further fuelled political rivalry between the two parties.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who had earlier expressed concerns that the current delimitation rules would weaken southern states' representation despite their economic contributions, is expected to reiterate his stance. Telangana Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and opposition BRS leader K T Rama Rao also arrived in Chennai to participate in the discussions.

The DMK’s outreach efforts included a delegation led by MP Kanimozhi, state minister K N Nehru, and former Union minister A Raja, who met Reddy in Delhi on March 13 to invite him to the meeting. The BRS, led by K Chandrasekhar Rao, has also voiced concerns over the delimitation exercise, stating that it disproportionately affects the southern states.

With the JAC’s formation, the DMK hopes to strengthen opposition to the proposed changes and press the central government for fair representation in Parliament. The meeting is expected to culminate in a resolution outlining the collective demands of participating states.