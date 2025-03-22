Jharkhand: Activists from different tribal groups took to the streets in Ranchi, Jharkhand, to enforce an 18-hour bandh. They were protesting the construction of a flyover close to the Sarna Sthal, a revered religious site for tribal communities. The protestors were seen burning tyres and blocking roads, mainly on the outskirts of Ranchi, reported PTI.

The activists are demanding the removal of a ramp being built in Siram Toli. They said when thousands of tribals gather at Siram Toli Sarna Sthal during Sarhul, the most significant tribal festival, the flyover ramp would disrupt access to the site.

The Ranchi-Lohardaga road was blocked near Titla Chowk while agitators gathered at the city's Kanke Chowk and other areas to impose the bandh. Compared to other days, the number of vehicles on the roads in Ranchi was less during the morning hours.

Security personnel stand guard during Ranchi bandh. Photo: PTI

Several tribal organisations took out a torchlight procession on Friday evening, seeking people's support for the bandh. The protestors alleged that the government ignored their concerns, reported PTI.

Ranchi police have made elaborate security arrangements. The administration has urged the organisations to protest peacefully without causing trouble.

The district administration has issued strict instructions, stating that anyone in support of the bandh should not cause any disruption or obstruction to the traffic, dignitaries, students, members of educational institutions, or the general public, the Ranchi administration said in a statement.

The construction of a 2.34-km-long elevated road, which includes a 132-metre section over a railway line, is aimed at easing traffic movement by connecting Siram Toli to Mecon. The Rs 340-crore project was launched in August 2022, an official said.