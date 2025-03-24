New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday withdrew judicial duties from Justice Yashwant Varma following the discovery of a large stash of cash from his official residence after a fire.

"In view of the recent events, the judicial work from Hon'ble Mr Justice Yashwant Varma is withdrawn with immediate effect till further orders," the High Court said in a note released on its website under the name of registrar (listing).

ADVERTISEMENT

Another note attached to the cause list of the day on the high court's website stated that the court master of division bench-III, which Justice Varma headed, will give dates in matters listed before today.

In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court on March 22 uploaded on its website the inquiry report of Delhi High Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya- complete with photos and videos- regarding the alleged discovery of a substantial amount of cash from Justice Varma's residence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Upadhyaya's report to the CJI contains material with regard to official communication that says "four to five semi-burnt sacks of Indian currency notes" were found from the judge's Lutyens' Delhi residence.

Justice Varma has strongly denounced the allegations in the currency-discovery row and said no cash was ever placed in the storeroom of his residence either by him or any of his family members. In his response to the Delhi High Court CJ, Justice Varma has said the allegation of cash discovery from his residence clearly appears to be a "conspiracy to frame and malign him".