New Delhi: Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi is currently residing in Antwerp, Belgium, with his wife, Preeti Choksi, after obtaining a ‘residency card’ in the country, as Belgian officials confirmed to NDTV.

Indian authorities have approached Belgium, seeking his extradition, as per Associated Times, a media outlet covering the Caribbean region. However, there has been no official confirmation from Indian officials regarding this claim, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Choksi, wanted in connection with a Rs 13,500-crore bank fraud case, was previously believed to be in Antigua and Barbuda before relocating to Belgium. His wife, Preeti, is a Belgian citizen.

The media outlet reported that Choksi secured an ‘F Residency Card’ in Belgium and is currently based in Antwerp. It further alleged that he used fabricated documents and misleading details to gain residency, aiming to avoid being extradited to India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Citing sources, the report claimed that Choksi provided “false declarations” and “forged documents” to Belgian authorities, failing to disclose his citizenship in India and Antigua. Additionally, the report suggested that he is considering relocating to Switzerland for medical treatment at a well-known cancer hospital.

Choksi and his nephew, Nirav Modi, are accused of defrauding Punjab National Bank (PNB) of Rs 13,500 crore by misusing letters of undertaking. Meanwhile, Nirav Modi remains incarcerated in London as he fights extradition to India after multiple failed bail attempts. In May 2021, Choksi vanished from Antigua under mysterious circumstances but was later tracked down and returned.