New Delhi: Several bar associations on Thursday submitted a memorandum to Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna’s office, urging the withdrawal of the Supreme Court collegium’s recommendation to transfer Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma to the Allahabad High Court.

The bar bodies from Allahabad, Gujarat, Kerala, Jabalpur, Karnataka, and Lucknow expressed concerns over the move, particularly in light of the recent controversy surrounding an alleged tampering of evidence at Justice Varma’s official residence, reported PTI. They questioned the absence of an FIR despite reports that burnt wads of cash were discovered at his Lutyens’ Delhi home following a fire on March 14.

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association has gone on an indefinite strike from March 25 in protest against the proposed transfer. Meanwhile, bar leaders were awaiting an appointment with the CJI at the Supreme Court to discuss their concerns.

Following the fire incident, the Delhi High Court withdrew judicial work from Justice Varma on the CJI’s directive. Subsequently, the Supreme Court collegium recommended his repatriation to his parent high court. On March 22, the CJI appointed a three-member committee to conduct an in-house inquiry and decided to upload the report by Delhi High Court Chief Justice D K Upadhyay.

Justice Varma has strongly denied the allegations, asserting that neither he nor his family members ever placed cash in the storeroom.