Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M K Stalin on Thursday criticised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in connection with the ongoing language row. Stalin labelled Yogi Adityanath's comments as "political black comedy." He emphasised that his state is not against a language but rather against its "imposition and chauvinism."

He said Tamil Nadu's strong stance on the two-language policy and equitable delimitation "resonates across the country—and the BJP appears to be shaken." "And now Hon'ble Yogi Adityanath wants to lecture us on hate? Spare us. This isn’t irony—it's political black comedy at its darkest. We don't oppose any language; we oppose imposition and chauvinism," Stalin said in a post on X.

Tamil Nadu’s fair and firm voice on #TwoLanguagePolicy and #FairDelimitation is echoing nationwide—and the BJP is clearly rattled. Just watch their leaders’ interviews.



And now Hon’ble Yogi Adityanath wants to lecture us on hate? Spare us. This isn’t irony—it’s political black… https://t.co/NzWD7ja4M8 — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) March 27, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

"This isn't riot-for-votes politics. This is a battle for dignity and justice," he added. Stalin was reacting to Yogi’s reported allegations that the DMK government was indulging in divisive tactics by using the language issue.

BJP state president K Annamalai lashed out at Stalin, the ruling DMK president. "The whole country now knows that the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu's family owns private schools that teach three languages and more but opposes the same policy for the state's Government school students..." he claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

"TN CM thinks that the orchestrated drama by his partymen in pockets here and there reflects the voice of the entire TN. It is also unfortunate that you haven't realised that your attempts to divert people's attention to insignificant matters have been exposed. Live in your blissful world of ignorance, Thiru @mkstalin. We will not disturb you," he said in the post on 'X,' responding to Stalin's criticism.